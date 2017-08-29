Preview: Olympian Eagles vs Grossmont Foothillers

The Olympian Eagles (1-0) showed perseverance and stamina in their 41-38 win against Santa Fe Christian, a game which went into double overtime and was decided via field goal by kicker Erik Duarte. The Eagles will look to use this victory as momentum to start a winning streak, as they travel to Grossmont High to take on the Grossmont Foothillers (0-1), who are hoping to rebound after a tough loss to Bishop’s 22-13.

Grossmont head coach Tom Karlo will look to see more production out of his quarterback platoon of senior Dylan Smith and sophomore Jaime Odom, who would combine for 217 yards yet also combine for three interceptions in the loss. The Foothillers still have solid options at wideout though, as senior Zach Jones and junior Desmond Carter each had over 60 yards receiving last Friday night. Senior running back Shevell Sterling will be a nice compliment for the offense, as he looks to be a workhorse in the backfield. The defensive unit will be led by seniors Andrew Lira and Daisean Crawford, who look to build off of their strong performances and contain an Eagle’s offense that gained over 400 yards last week.

Olympian comes into this game with high spirits and look to avenge their 49-13 loss last year against Grossmont. Coach Paul Van Nostrand will employ senior Nico Mendoza as his quarterback as he looks to continue his success from last week, when he threw for 294 yards and four touchdown passes. Lookout for senior David Tirey, as he operates as both a tailback and a safety for the Eagles, making him a dangerous weapon on both sides of the field. Aside from Tirey, Olympian defenders Rock Gonzales and Jared Desmond are eager to make plays and bring the pressure to one or both of Grossmont’s quarterbacks.

