Preview: Valhalla Norsemen vs. Granite Hills Eagles

With high school football having week one under the belt, it’s time for America’s Finest City teams to show the county what they are made of, regardless of the win or loss each team received last week.

This week, one of the featured games will be a familiar, classic East County matchup. The Valhalla Norsemen are facing their usual week 2 opponents, the Granite Hills Eagles, as well as looking to get a three-peat victory.

Valhalla had one of their best football seasons to date last year, ending the season with an impressive 8-3 and made it to 2016 Open Division quarterfinals, where they lost to this year’s team to watch, Helix. Granite Hills had a noteworthy run as well, with an overall 7-5 record and advanced to the second round of CIF playoffs.

Despite the heavy loss of losing players who graduated and only four senior starters from last years roster remaining, Coach Charles Bussey is looking forward to building on their record and rebuilding the team. Eagles Coach Kellan Cobbs expects his team to come back bigger, faster and stronger after coming up short last season.

With both teams being top contenders, each team has respective players to watch. From the Norsemen roster, Tyler Schimke in the Norsemens’ week one game alone recorded two touchdown for the 33-20 victory over Scripps Ranch, scoring twice under 60 seconds. On the Eagles side, William Burton stands at 6-foot-5, weighs 240 pounds, and plays on both sides of the ball. Being able to play as a tight end and a dominant force on defense, it makes Burton a huge target. With eight quarterback sacks gathered last season, he is ready to make an even bigger splash in the East County.

Kickoff starts at 7:00p.m. at Granite Hills High School in El Cajon.

Will Valhalla be able to grab their third victory against Granite Hills or will Granite Hills make “third time’s the charm” a reality and take the win on their own turf?

Tune in to the nation’s number one high school football television show, Prep Pigskin Report at 10:30pm Friday night on KUSI-TV Channel 9/51, or watch the live stream on KUSI.com to see highlights and scores of Valhalla vs. Granite Hills and 30 more from around San Diego County will be featured. Make sure to follow all our social media accounts at username @redjacketarmy