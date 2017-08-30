Preview: Rancho Bernardo Broncos vs El Camino Wildcats

Week one of San Diego high school football is in the books! Although half the league is celebrating a 1-0 start while the other half look to bounce back from a loss, the direction of each team is far from decided. This Friday the El Camino Wildcats will host the Rancho Bernardo Broncos in a battle of two teams that have had nearly opposite starts to this year.

El Camino would be considered a celebrating team after they walked into the Point Loma Pointers stadium and ruined the unveiling of brand new lights. This Wildcats team has a very similar roster compared to last years, once again led by star running back Chris Brown. As a junior, Brown averaged six and a half yards per run to go with 1442 yards and 15 touchdowns. He's joined by returning starting quarterback Jaden Casey and last years main receiver Wayne Stewart. That offense sounded deadly enough before former Orange Glen superstar receiver Malachi Russell transferred from Escondido county for Oceanside. Russell's 87 receptions for 1742 yards and 24 touchdowns transforms the Wildcat offense from great to incredible. That talent was evident right away as El Camino dropped 34 points in their first game together.

El Camino has an experienced roster working to drastically improve from last seasons 3-8 record. On the other side of the field, Rancho Bernardo will look to replace key losses from last seasons Open Division semi-finals squad. Gone is star quarterback Mike Salazar, the reigns are now in the hands of Christian Lewis. Meanwhile running back Milan Grice and his 1463 rushing yards will have to be replaced by the rushing duo of Tahj Martin and Jack Gaylord. It will be up to returning starters like senior receiver Michael Ross-Turner to show the other Broncos what made them successful last year.

Rancho Bernardo was able to get a 28-17 win over El Camino in 2016s head to head matchup despite Chris Browns 208 rushing yards and 2 scores. It'll take a new cast of athletes stepping up for the Broncos to repeat that success, but don't count out a team that didn't lose until their final game of last year. Find out who comes out on top this Friday only on Prep Pigskin Report!