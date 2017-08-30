Preview: La Jolla Vikings vs. La Jolla Country Day Torreys

It will be the Battle of the Coast this Friday as two La Jolla teams will compete for bragging rights in this cross-town rivalry match-up. The La Jolla Vikings (0-1) will take a short drive to La Jolla Country Day (1-0) to see who will add a second week win to their record.

The La Jolla Country Day Torreys, CIF San Diego Section Division 4 Champions, are coming off of a successful 2016 season. The perennial lower division powerhouse lost in a state championship game last year, 20-17.

The Torreys are hoping to continue a similar storyline even with their young team, returning only five players. One of these returners is junior running back, Caleb Petry, who finished last season with an impressive 838 all purpose yards. Sophomore quarterback, E Kreutzman, makes up for his inexperience with skill, throwing for 300 total passing yards and two touchdowns in last weeks game.

Last weeks victory against Classical Academy was a nail-biting game for the Torrey’s with a close score of 26-4. La Jolla Country Day will hope to continue their fortune in this week’s face-off.

From right across town, the La Jolla Vikings are hoping for successes of their own this season. The Vikings, ranked #7 in San Diego Section Division 3, lost in last years CIF Final to rival, Bishop, 49-0.

La Jolla is starting off this season with some new starters as well, including their quarterback. Trevor Scully, former Mission Bay quarterback, made his big debut last week after transferring to La Jolla to finish his senior season as a Viking. Scully totaled 61 passing yards and threw for one touchdown last week.

Although a new addition for La Jolla, Head Coach, Tyler Roach, will be a familiar face for La Jolla Country Day. Roach was the Offensive Coordinator and Assistant Head Coach for three years for the Torrey’s, leading their offense to San Diego Section record-breaking heights.

The Vikings will aim to rebound from last week’s loss to Hilltop, 25-14.

Kick-off is at 7:00pm at La Jolla Country Day. Tune in to the Prep Pigskin Report this Friday at 10:30pm to catch all of the game’s highlights and more.