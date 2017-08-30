Two bodies pulled from fully submerged vehicle in Otay Lakes - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Two bodies pulled from fully submerged vehicle in Otay Lakes

OTAY LAKES (KUSI) — At least two bodies were found inside a fully submerged vehicle in Otay Lakes Tuesday night.

According to Sgt. Joseph Aboy of the California Highway Patrol San Diego-area office, the vehicle was discovered after it was spotted by a police helicopter circling the area Tuesday afternoon.

The Chula Vista Police Department is currently investigating the disappearance of two people from Chula Vista, but Sgt. Aboy could not confirm the two incidents were related.

Sgt. Aboy said the vehicle was in the water for at least two days. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available. 

