Two bodies pulled from fully submerged vehicle in Otay Lakes

Schools across the county were planning minimum-day schedules today as the "unrelenting" heat wave that has sent temperatures soaring across San Diego County was expected to peak Tuesday.More>>
Lifeguard union leader Sgt. Ed Harris said Tuesday that the city's fire chief has blocked a lifeguard river rescue team from responding to the Hurricane Harvey disaster in Texas.More>>
A pair of 70-year-old reservoir dams that protect downtown Houston from flooding began overflowing Tuesday, while President Donald Trump headed to the state to witness the devastation first hand.More>>
The settlement agreement reached Monday to temporarily store radioactive nuclear waste at San Onofre has been called a sham by Public Watchdogs.More>>
Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer said in San Diego Tuesday that the recent fatal collisions of U.S. destroyers with merchant vessels in Asia were "unacceptable'' and would be thoroughly reviewed.More>>
A man was fatally shot Tuesday night at a recreational park in Oceanside and police are still searching for the suspect.More>>
At least two bodies were found inside a fully submerged vehicle in Otay Lakes Tuesday night.More>>
A mother of six who beat, kicked and shook her 9-month-old son, resulting in his death, was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years to life in state prison.More>>
A shooting in a neighborhood near Sweetwater Regional Park left a woman wounded Tuesday afternoon and the suspected gunman under arrest.More>>
A 10-year-old boy suffered apparently minor injuries Tuesday when the vehicle he was riding in was struck by a trolley at an East County intersection, authorities reported.More>>
