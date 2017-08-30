Preview: San Pasqual Golden Eagles vs. Vista Panthers

Now that Week One jitters are long-gone for prep players across San Diego County, Week Two brings tough, competitive football match-ups that the Prep Pigskin Report is excited to cover.

This week the Red Jackets will be traveling up to North County to cover the non-conference match-up between the San Pasqual Golden Eagles (1-0) and the Vista Panthers (0-1).

Both teams are experiencing déjà vu as they prepare for this week’s game. Last season Vista and San Pasqual faced each other during Week Two, but with the Panthers coming out on top with a 24-14 win.

Will history repeat itself? Or will the Eagles soar to 2-0 on the year?

San Pasqual started their season on a high note after not only beating Granite Hills in a lopsided 52-7 victory, but also gaining redemption from last years’ loss to them in the first round of the CIF Division II Playoffs.

Vista is coming in to Week Two on the other side of the spectrum, hungry for their first win. The Panthers fell to San Marcos High School last week 38-22.

There is no injury report for either team at this time. Both schools are expected to play with full rosters.

