Preview: Westview Wolverines vs. Rancho Buena Vista Longhorns

After what seemed like an eternity, high school football is finally back, which also means the Prep Pigskin Report is back.

On our lineup this week, we’re bring you a non-conference game, in which both teams are fighting to stay undefeated.

Both Westview and Rancho Buena Vista High School picked up wins their first week of the 2017 season, but only one team can come out victorious in this week’s match-up.

Last year, both teams crossed paths on the field in what ended up turning in to an extremely close game. After much grit and competition, Rancho Buena Vista ended up walking away with the win by merely a one point.

The Westview Wolverines are looking for redemption after last year’s loss, but are coming in to Week Two feeling confident. The team’s offensive and defensive side of the ball spoke volumes about the team’s overall strength this season after shutting out Fallbrook High School last week 41-0.

Rancho Buena Vista battled Irvine High School to kick the season off and gave them a small taste of San Diego football. The Longhorns squeaked by with a 40-37 victory and are looking ahead as they strive to tackle the rest of their schedule.

There is no injury report for either team at this time and both teams are expected to be playing with full rosters.

Highlights of this game and 29 others from around San Diego County can be seen on the Emmy-Award winning high school football show "Prep Pigskin Report." Kick off is at 10:30 every Friday night during the fall on KUSI-TV Channel 9/51. Live streaming of the show will also be available on KUSI.com.