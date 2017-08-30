Preview: El Capitan Vaqueros Vs. Mater Dei Crusaders

Kicking- off it's 19th season of Prep Pig Skin Report, introduces game number two of El Capitan high Vaqueros vs. Mater Dei Crusaders. With both teams under pressure for a win this Friday night.

El Capitan Vaqueros (0-1) will take a trip down South to face Mater Dei Crusaders (0-1). Both teams will face each other to try and get a win, this will be a good game!



On Friday the 25, El Captain Vaqueros lost again Madison High Warhawks with a score of 47-18. Making it a difficult opening season. But, with this Friday coming up both team get ready to face each other.

Mater Dei Crusaders opened up their season at Ramona, with the score 41-7. As their defense and offense will improve by this Friday!

As there offense goes into week 2, they will improve massively with communication within players. Both team will show intensive strategies throughout this Friday's game.



