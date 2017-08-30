Preview: San Marcos Knights vs. Bonita Vista Barons

San Marcos (1-0) marches south to battle the Barons of Bonita Vista (0-1) Friday night at 7 pm.

After beating Vista 38-22 in the North County Game of the Week, the Knights will look to remain undefeated behind the arm of Quarterback Mike Hastings who completed 22-of-33 passes for 255 yards and two touchdowns in Week 1. One of the touchdown passes went to Kyle Philips who created buzz after his eight reception, 141-yard receiving day. He looked shifty in close corridors and created separation in the secondary.

The balance of San Marcos offense goes through Senior RB Josh Bornes who led the Knights with eight carries for 41 yards in Week 1. He also added 4 receptions for 21 yards and a touchdown. If the Knight’s offense is hitting on all cylinders, there aren’t too many offense that can keep up. Last year, they outscored Bonita Vista 50-33.

The Barons get a second crack at another North County powerhouse after losing to Poway 39-7 in Week 1. Head Coach Aaron Jones hopes to turn his fortunes around in his first season. He admitted that losing more than 20 Seniors to graduation last year didn’t help, but also noted that his team will play hard through every whistle and never give up. The home squad, who had a good turnout Week 1, will need to rally around their crowd and play close to perfect to have a chance against San Marcos.

The one weakness Bonita Vista will look to expose is offensive turnovers by San Marcos who had multiple in each half last week. See whether the Barons can pull off the upset of the night only on KUSI’s Prep Pigskin Report at 10:30 pm.