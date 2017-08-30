Preview: El Cajon Valley Braves vs Kearny Komets

Friday night’s matchup takes us out to Kearny High School where the Komets are hosting the El Cajon Valley Braves at 6:30pm.

Both teams had their season openers last week but only the Komets came out on top. The Komets were a force to be reckoned with on the ground with close to 500 rushing yards last week and 4 separate players scoring touchdowns. They were lead by Brenton Bell with over 200 yards himself. The running game was not the only thing clicking last week with quarterback Kenyon Williams having over 150 yards in the air and two touchdowns.

On the other hand, the Braves are coming off a tough loss last week after going up 16-0 to start the game. The Braves let up 40 straight points and dropped their week one matchup with a score of 40-16. After losing in week one, the El Cajon Valley Braves know how important getting a win is this week and are coming out to play, and for the Komets they know the importance of staying on a winning track for a successful season.

