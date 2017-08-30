16-year-old arrested in connection to fatal Oceanside shooting

OCEANSIDE (KUSI) — 8/30/2017 — Oceanside Police announced Wednesday the arrest of a suspect involved in the fatal Oceanside shooting Tuesday night.

The Oceanside Police Department identified and arrested a 16-year-old Hispanic Male Juvenile as the suspect and sole shooter in the fatal shooting of 49-year-old Martin Swan.

The suspect is currently under medical observation for non-life threatening injuries sustained during the arrest.

The suspect is accused of shooting Swan to death as he walked his dogs through the Melba Bishop Park and Recreation Center.

Due to his age and the ongoing investigation, the suspect’s name is being withheld. He is being charged with murder and this case is being investigated as being gang related.

8/29/2017 — A 49-year-old Oceanside man walking his dogs at an Oceanside park was shot and killed during a confrontation with at least two people, police said Wednesday.

The shooting was reported just after 9:50 p.m. Tuesday at Melba Bishop Park and Recreation Center at 5603 North River Road, Oceanside police spokesman Tom Bussey said.

Responding officers found the victim in the field area of the park, Bussey said. The officers and fire department personnel attempted life-saving efforts, but the victim died at the scene.

The man's identity was being withheld pending family notifications.

"Initial investigation indicates the victim was walking his dogs in the park and became involved in an altercation with two suspects when he was shot," Bussey said.

Police were seeking information about the killing and asked anyone who could provide help with the investigation to call the Oceanside Police Department tip line at (760) 435-4730.