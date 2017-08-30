Man fatally shot in Oceanside park, suspect remains at large - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Man fatally shot in Oceanside park, suspect remains at large

OCEANSIDE (KUSI) — A man was fatally shot Tuesday night at a recreational park in Oceanside and police are still searching for the suspect.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. at the Melba Bishop Park at 5306 North River Rd. while the victim was walking his dog.

When medics arrived, they began life-saving procedures, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The suspect remains at large and it is unclear was provoked the attack.

Oceanside police are investigating.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

