Preview: Hoover Cardinals vs. Orange Glen Patriots

This Friday’s game between the Hoover Cardinals and the Orange Glen Patriots will feature two teams seeking redemption for their Week 1 woes. A rough first outing saw both teams getting shut out and struggling mightily on offense.

The Hoover Cardinals were held scoreless in their home opener and went on to lose their first game by a final score of 31-0. A similar problem persisted for the Orange Glen Patriots as they were also unable to put any points on the board, and lost their home opener by a final score of 34-0.

After a tough loss, the best thing a team can do is develop a quick case of amnesia and move on to the next game. The Hoover Cardinals along with Head Coach Jimmy Morgans are certainly looking ahead to Week 2 this way. Head Coach Jimmy Morgans stated, “It seemed like everything that could go wrong that day did go wrong for us but we put it behind us, we watched film and we had a good week of practice. Now all we have to do is go out there and get the win, and it starts with our guys believing in themselves”. It’s safe to say that the Orange Glen Patriots will be heading into Week 2 with a similar mentality and will look avoid repeating those nasty Week 1 woes.

Hard work, preparation and a lot of adjustments can be expected from both sides as we get closer and closer to Week 2’s contest. For both teams, it is a chance to emerge on the winning column and erase the bitter taste of defeat. After the dust settles on Friday night one team should be left with a sense of relief, the other team just might have to develop a second case of amnesia.

Kick-off takes place 7:00 P.M. Friday at Orange Glen High School.