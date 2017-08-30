Preview: Francis Parker Lancers vs. Clairemont Chieftains

I hope you are all ready for Week 2 of the Prep Pigskin Report! On the show this week, we will be featuring 30 high school football games from all around San Diego County. One game to look forward to is the Jersey Mike’s City Game of the Week; Francis Parker Lancers vs. Clairemont Chieftains. The game will be hosted by the Chieftains at 7 pm on Friday, September 1st.

Last week, Francis Parker lost 40-3 to the Kearny Komets, but this week they will be looking to bounce back. On the other spectrum, The Clairemont Chieftains beat the Orange Glen Patriots 34-0. As Clairemont seemed to not have any issues with the Patriots, it will be interesting to see how head coach, Manny Diaz, has prepared his team this week to take on their non-conference opponents. Be sure to look out for the Chieftains running back, Devon Rensfield, as last week he rushed for 114 yards on 23 carries.

