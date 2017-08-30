Preview: Mt. Carmel Sundevils vs. La Costa Canyon Mavericks

This week the Mt. Carmel Sundevils will travel up to La Costa Canyon to take on the Mavericks at 7:00p.m. Both teams have previously faced off against each other, the most recent matchup coming last season. In a game that was decided by a field goal, Mt. Carmel came away with a 12-9 victory. Something tells me La Costa Canyon will be coming into this non-conference game with a little extra chip on their shoulder.

Last Saturday La Costa Canyon got the victory over the La Serna Lancers, who traveled all the way from Whittier, CA. The Mavericks beat the Lancers by a final score of 34-7. Although the Mavericks were able to ease into a win against an out of town opponent, beating Mt. Carmel will be no cake walk. The good news is, both teams come into the game with a similar advantage of already playing each other a season ago. Each team is able to go back and analyzing their opponents strengths and weakness. However, much like life, a lot can change in a year! In football, there are new coaches, new starters, new plays and entirely new dynamics. La Costa Canyon can not rest on their laurels if they hope to beat Mt. Carmel on Friday.

Despite their 33-0 loss against the Otay Ranch Mustangs last week, there are some good insights Mt. Carmel can takeaway from the matchup. The offense had a solid performance, but the Sundevils will require lefty quarterback Sean Casey to improve on his pocket security as the season progresses. Their defense looked strong in the first half, coming away with two sacks and an interception, but as a whole, the team was unable to sustain a consistent effort all game. Mt. Carmel will need to be engaged for the entire four quarters if they want to beat La Costa Canyon.

Highlights of this game and 26 more from around San Diego County can be seen on the Emmy-Award winning high school football show "Prep Pigskin Report". Kick off is 10:30p.m. every Friday night during the fall on KUSI-TV Channel 9/51, you can also watch the show live streaming on KUSI.com.