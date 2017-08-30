Small School Game of the Week Preview: Boron Bobcats vs. Christian Patriots (at Cathedral Catholic)

The Small School Game of the Week for Week 2 of the Prep Pigskin Report has Boron High School traveling south to Cathedral Catholic to take on Christian High Patriots in game one of the Honor Bowl.

The Honor Bowl is in its 5th season in Southern California. The first three seasons, the Honor Bowl was played at Oceanside High School; last year the Honor Bowl moved to Mission Viejo, now it will be held at Cathedral Catholic.



Christian High is coming off their first win of the season over Hurricane High School, located in Hurricane, Utah. Over the past four seasons, The Patriots are 46-6 with two section titles. One player to watch this season is Brad Jeremiah who threw for 2,034 yards and 21 touchdowns last season. One of Jeremiah's target is TE Bryce Riepl. On defense, the Patriots can count on Garrett Rosenthal and CJ Kirwan to anchor the defense.

Boron high school, located up north in Boron, CA is traveling south for their second game of the season. The Bobcats are coming off a a 14-11 loss against Kern Valley. Senior quarterback Anthony Davis leads the offense.



Don't miss the Small School Game of the Week at Cathedral Catholic as Christian High School takes on Boron. Kick off is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. Check out the highlights and more on KUSI’s 60-minute Prep Pigskin Report Friday night at 10:30p.m.