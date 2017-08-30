Game of the Week Preview: Carlsbad Lancers vs St. Augustine Saints

In this week’s Game of the Week we will see the Lancers from Carlsbad travel south as they take on the Saints from St. Augustine. Each of these teams were able to put very high scores on the board and get the ball to the end zone with ease.

The Saints are coming off a big win over Canyon Springs 51-12, where Senior, Jr Justice, was named the player of the game, scoring two touchdowns and a total of 42 passing yards, this quarterback and wide receiver can really navigate himself across the field. Another Saint to be reckoned with this season is going to be Senior running back Deandre Daniels, who rushed for 130 yards in his first game of the season, as well as scored two of the Saints five touchdowns.

The Saints will definitely have their work cut out for them as the Lancers are coming off a shut out of 49-0 over Del Norte. Joe Fontenot led his team in receiving yards with 173 total in his first game this season, as well as scoring three touchdowns. Troy Bloomquist, quarterback for the Lancers threw for a total of 246 passing yards.

If both teams can put up as high of scores as they did last week we are in for a good match up and Game of the Week. Tune in to see how this one plays out on the Prep Pigskin Report Friday at 10:30 PM!