Preview: Orange Lutheran Lancers vs. Cathedral Catholic Dons

Week 2 of the Prep Pigskin Report brings the Honor Bowl. Orange Lutheran Lancers are traveling from Orange, CA to take on the Cathedral Catholic Dons.

The Dons are coming off a perfect season with 15-0 record and winners of the the state Division I-AA bowl game. Shawn Poma rushed for 1,338 yards and 19 TDs last season as a sophomore. He returns to the Dons offense ready and eager to break new records. Replacing Tate Haynes at QB is Kai Brown.



Other key players to watch out for this season are Jake Lynch (LB), Colin Myers (CB), Justin Clement (DE), Miles McCormick (DL), Nick Guerena (S), Hayden Center (OL), Trenton Quick (OL), Jake Mitten (G-TE), Michael Pendergast (LB).



The Dons did not start the season off the way they wanted. Taking a loss on the road on the first week against Del Oro in Loomis, CA 22-12.

The Lancers coached by JP Presley are coming off a win last week 35-0 over La Mirada. The Lancers finished their season last year 5-6 with 2-3 in league play.



Don't miss the Honor Bowl at Cathedral Catholic as the Dons take on Orange Lutheran Lancers. Kick off is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. Check out the highlights and more on KUSI’s 60-minute Prep Pigskin Report Friday night at 10:30p.m.