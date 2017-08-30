Preview: Oceanside Pirates vs Morse Tigers

While the Oceanside Pirates and the Morse Tigers both ended their 2017 football debut with opposite outcomes, they’ll both enter week two looking to build on the game’s results when they face each other this Friday. The Pirates will be trying to avoid a consecutive loss in the second non-conference game, while the Tigers will be heading into the new week with some winning momentum. As we enter week two, here are some key things that can help and hurt both teams in their second game of the season.

Oceanside’s disappointing 28-18 loss at the hands of the San Clemente Tritons did come with some silver lining. The team thrived in their run game as they had two backs in Kyrin Beachem (Jr) and Jonathan Sego (Sr) capable of taking it down the field. They average 8.0 and 5.5 yards per carry respectively for a total of 185 yards and a touchdown a piece.

However, that also points out the fact that they couldn’t convert the extra point on any of their scoring possessions which will prove detrimental in tighter games down the stretch.

On the other side, the home team Morse High School pulled off a narrow victory their first game with a 26-19 win over Mount Miguel. Building off of last year, the team showed the strength of their ground game. They had three players produce 40-plus yard runs that were converted into touchdowns. That included a 72 rush by A.J Vilaysane.

What didn’t stand out was the team’s aerial game. If the Oceanside Pirates can force the Tigers to rely on passing, Morse may find a little more trouble putting some points on the scoreboard. The team failed to come up with a passing touchdown in week one.

The season is still young, which means the direction of either team is still unclear. What is certain however is both will be battling it out on the field to leave Friday night victorious. Who succeeds? Tune into the Prep Pigskin Report at 10:30 P.M. to find out.