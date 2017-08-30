Little relief from heat as pressure system lingers over region

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
The latest attempt to regulate short-term vacation rental properties in San Diego will be the topic of a town hall meeting Wednesday.More>>
Temperatures across San Diego County will drop a degree or two today following a second straight day of record-breaking heat, but with the mercury still hitting triple digits, the slightly cooler weather "won't be very noticeable," the National Weather Service said.More>>
Schools across the county were planning minimum-day schedules today as the "unrelenting" heat wave that has sent temperatures soaring across San Diego County was expected to peak Tuesday.More>>
Lifeguard union leader Sgt. Ed Harris said Tuesday that the city's fire chief has blocked a lifeguard river rescue team from responding to the Hurricane Harvey disaster in Texas.More>>
A pair of 70-year-old reservoir dams that protect downtown Houston from flooding began overflowing Tuesday, while President Donald Trump headed to the state to witness the devastation first hand.More>>
At least two bodies were found inside a fully submerged vehicle in Otay Lakes Tuesday night.More>>
A man was fatally shot Tuesday night at a recreational park in Oceanside and police are still searching for the suspect.More>>
A mother of six who beat, kicked and shook her 9-month-old son, resulting in his death, was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years to life in state prison.More>>
A shooting in a neighborhood near Sweetwater Regional Park left a woman wounded Tuesday afternoon and the suspected gunman under arrest.More>>
A 10-year-old boy suffered apparently minor injuries Tuesday when the vehicle he was riding in was struck by a trolley at an East County intersection, authorities reported.More>>
