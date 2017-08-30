National City Mile of Cars South Bay Game of the Week: San Ysidro vs Mountain Empire

The Week 2 South Bay Game of the Week features Pine Valley -based Mountain Empire traveling all the way to San Ysidro.

The San Ysidro Cougars are 1-0 after winning their first league title last year...their best record since the school opened its doors in 2003.

Mountain Empire meantime, has 16 returning starters who are looking for their first league title since 2012.

The Cougars are lead by Head Coach Bob Hatchett who is in his third year. He has amassed a quartet of huge linemen who include the following:

Chris Lira...6'3" 280 pounds

Josue Gonzalez...6'3" 290 pounds

Jordan Hallmon...6'2" 265 pounds

Greg Molina...6' 250 pounds.

Mountain Empire is coached by Bernard Vann who is in his third year. Quarterback Gabriel Hydorn is a real athletic threat. On offense he throws and runs quite well. He also caught 24 passes last year. Additionally he is a force to be reckoned on defense as last year he had 13 tackles that went for losses.

Just want to let you know the PPR is starting its 19th season. Paul Rudy has built it up over the years into what many say is the best high school football show in America. But the fact is if you did not watch this would not be possible which is why the PPR Red Jackets say 'Thank you!'