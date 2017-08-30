Otay Ranch Mustangs (1-0) vs. Valley Center Jaguars (1-0)

The Valley Center Jaguars will play host to the Otay Ranch Mustangs this Friday in Valley Center. Both teams are coming off impressive shut out wins. The Jaguars won 34-0 and the Mustangs won 33-0. The Jaguars had to travel to Hawaii, and the Mustangs avenged last year’s shutout loss. This matchup has the makings of a real battle.

The Jaguars and their two headed monster of running backs Mateo Sinohui and Ronnie McCowan made mincemeat out of Kamehameha High School. Sinohui and McCowan both scored rushing touchdowns in the second half but will that be enough to overpower a sharp looking Mustang team.

Otay Ranch looks solid on both sides of the ball. The offensive line is in a word, beefy. Every player on the line is over 200 pounds which makes life a lot easier for the offense. Last week the running game was able to open up holes all game. QB Alfredo Garcia and RB Sammy Paranada both scored a rushing touchdown and RB also bust out for a 36 yard scamper. Not to be outdone, Josh Lira boosted junior QB “Puka” Stewart’s rating when he scored on a 75 yard screen pass.

The defenses on both teams are walking pretty tall this week after they both blanked their opposition. Put it all together and you got a non-conference matchup ready to go to war. Tune in Friday at 10:30pm to the PPR to see the highlights of this and all the games.