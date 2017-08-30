Driver airlifted to hospital after rollover crash on Pine Valley - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Driver airlifted to hospital after rollover crash on Pine Valley highway

(Cal Fire San Diego)

PINE VALLEY (KUSI) — A driver thrown from his pickup truck in a rollover crash in the mountains southeast of Pine Valley today suffered major injuries and was airlifted to a hospital for treatment, authorities said.

The single-vehicle crash was reported at 7:50 a.m. on Old Highway 80 near Buckman Springs Road, an area just off Interstate 8 in the Cleveland National Forest, Cal Fire San Diego spokesman Issac Sanchez said.

The as-yet unidentified driver was thrown about 40 feet down a steep embankment, Sanchez said. It took firefighters 20 minutes to bring him back to the road and load him onto an air ambulance to take him to a hospital.

It was not immediately clear whether the driver was alone in the truck, but he was the only person taken to a hospital, according to a preliminary report on the crash.

