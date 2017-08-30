City adds public meetings in search for new SDPD chief - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

City adds public meetings in search for new SDPD chief

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — City officials released a revised schedule Wednesday of public meetings designed to get input on the search for a new San Diego police chief.

Because Chief Shelley Zimmerman is enrolled in a deferred retirement program, she's scheduled to step down from her job in March.

The city last week announced four meetings. The schedule for one was changed, and two meetings were added. The forums are now scheduled to begin Saturday, Sept. 23, at 1 p.m. at the Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation, 404 Euclid Ave.

Others — all with 6 p.m. start times — are set for:

  • Sept. 26, Mira Mesa Senior Center, 8460 Mira Mesa Blvd.
  • Sept. 28, San Diego LGBT Center, 3909 Centre St.
  • Oct. 4, City Heights Recreation Center, 4380 Landis St.
  • Oct. 5, Standley Recreation Center, 3585 Governor Drive
  • Oct. 10, Col. Irving Salomon San Ysidro Community Activity Center, 179 Diza Road

"The police chief serves all of San Diego so we want everyone to have a chance to participate in the selection process," Mayor Kevin Faulconer said. "I am encouraging San Diegans to attend these community forums so the public's voice is heard."

 An online survey is scheduled to launch next month at sandiego.gov/next-police-chief.  

City officials said they plan to hire an executive recruiting firm next month. They envision conducting interviews in December and January, and hope that Faulconer can make a selection by the end of January.

The City Council would vote on confirmation in February, according to the schedule. 

