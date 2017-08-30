Tri-City Medical Center North County Game of the Week Preview: Lincoln Hornets vs Poway Titans

"Its not easy being green" can be the theme of the Tri-City Medical Center North County Game of the Week, for more ways then one, as Poway (1-0) hosts Lincoln (1-0).

The Hornets may be one of the most athletic teams in San Diego if not Southern California, starting with QB Asante Hartzog. The senior lead the hornets to 2 7 on 7 championships and a runner-up finish in another. "But wait until they put on pads", some have said...that happened and they put up 54 on Chula Vista in week 1, before calling the dogs off. Add in Utah bound running back Kenyon Sims, add to that WR Jaden Bailey, Charles Hicks, and several other guys that can stretch the field, Poway's defense will have their hands full on Friday night.



Poway has been known for their defense, and this year it's no different. Garrett Van Nostrand leads the defense at MLB. The Titans backed up their stout defensive reputation giving up just one touchdown in a 39-7 win on the road at Bonita Vista. Offensively Poway controls the clock with a solid running game, Van Nostrand, RB Bryce Tregoning, RB Donovan Bercasio all split carries to wear down opposing defenses.

