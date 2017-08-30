Vigil scheduled for mother killed by boyfriend in Mountain View - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Vigil scheduled for mother killed by boyfriend in Mountain View home, boyfriend pleads not guilty to murder charge

Posted: Updated:
38-year-old Mickette Smith (Facebook) 38-year-old Mickette Smith (Facebook)

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A man accused of killing his girlfriend — a mother of two — in the apartment they shared in the Mountain View neighborhood of San Diego pleaded not guilty Wednesday to murder and misdemeanor child endangerment charges.

Damon Edwards, 40, was ordered held on $2 million bail in the death of 38-year-old Mickette Smith. He faces 28 years to life in prison if convicted.

The victim's family was in court for the defendant's arraignment but declined to speak to reporters after the hearing.

Related Link: Victim found dead inside Mountain View residence identified, suspect identified and taken into custody

"The loss of Mickette was a great loss to this family. They're a very close-knit family,'' said Deputy District Attorney Mary Loeb. "She was a big part of that family and they are devastated.''

A candlelight vigil was scheduled for Aug. 30 at 6:30 p.m. at 4400 Mayberry Street. A GoFundMe page was set up by Smith's family for her two children and mother who lived with her. 

Judge Lisa Rodriguez ordered Edwards to stay away from the victim's two children should he make bail.

A relative made an emergency call about 9:15 a.m. Friday to report that Smith was unresponsive and not breathing in her residence in the 4400 block of Mayberry Street. Emergency personnel found Smith dead in her upstairs bedroom, with traumatic injuries to her head and upper body, said SDPD Lt. Todd Griffin.

Detectives identified Edwards as the suspected assailant and arrested him around 7:30 p.m.

A motive was not clear.

The judge set a status conference for Sept. 11 and a preliminary hearing for Sept. 13.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.