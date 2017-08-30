Naming rights for Qualcomm Stadium as Aztecs season opens this weekend

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The Aztecs open their season on Saturday at Qualcomm Stadium, but is it still Qualcomm Stadium? Those naming rights expired three months ago.

That free ad space will likely continue for another couple of weeks until a new sponsor wins a naming rights deal.

We don't know how the announcers will refer to the stadium this Saturday, but we do know that Coach Rocky Long prefers they call it Aztec's Warrior Stadium, not Qualcomm.

KUSI's reached out to Ted Leitner, who's calling the game, to see how he will refer to the stadium, but he has not responded.

Chris Ello will broadcast from the sidelines. He said he will refer to it as Aztec's Warrior Stadium because that's what the coach wants.

There were no paid naming rights when the stadium was built. It was called Jack Murphy Stadium after the local sportswriter, who was instrumental in relocating the Chargers to San Diego from Los Angeles in 1961.

Thirty-six years later, Qualcomm gave the city $18 million to put its brand on the stadium for 20 years, which ended in May.

The city is now looking to sell naming rights, short-term until the Aztecs's contract to play at the stadium ends next year.

Fox Sports College Properties recently signed a 10-year deal with the university to handle the marketing and advertising for SDSU Athletics and is handling the naming rights issue for the city.

"We put it out there to bid so that businesses locally, regionally, nationally can take a look at an opportunity to swoop something up that would be deeply discounted to what a normal naming rights opportunity could be," said Duke Little of Fox Sports Properties.

Little said it's not unreasonable to expect 500,000.

"We're looking at a company that might be rebranding, a new product launch. Maybe it's a startup looking to make a splash in the marketplace and get their name out there," Little said.

Fox Sports will get about an 18 percent commission for handling the naming rights, but it's a good deal for the city.

"The majority of the benefits do go to the city. The revenues that are generated through this are directly related and will go to the city to offset expenses related to running the stadium," Little said.

And a good deal for the Aztecs. Its brand will spread across Fox Sports platforms nationally, attracting advertisers.

Short-term, this deal benefits the city and the Aztecs financially, but there will be no long-term deal if the Aztecs have no place to play after 2018.