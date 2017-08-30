Woman arrested after leading deputies on pursuit, colliding with several vehicles in San Marcos

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Touted as an alternative to fighting high-speeding traffic and long, steep hills, bicyclists in San Diego now have a safe, convenient connector between San Diego’s Mid-City neighborhoods and Mission Valley.More>>
Touted as an alternative to fighting high-speeding traffic and long, steep hills, bicyclists in San Diego now have a safe, convenient connector between San Diego’s Mid-City neighborhoods and Mission Valley.More>>
In a glimmer of hope for the hurricane's victims, Harvey's floodwaters are beginning to drop across much of the Houston area, officials said Wednesday.More>>
In a glimmer of hope for the hurricane's victims, Harvey's floodwaters are beginning to drop across much of the Houston area, officials said Wednesday.More>>
The Globe Guilders held their annual fashion show and luncheon Wednesday to raise money for the Old Globe's Artistic and Arts Engagement program.
KUSI's Brandi Williams had all the details.More>>
The Globe Guilders held their annual fashion show and luncheon Wednesday to raise money for the Old Globe's Artistic and Arts Engagement program.
KUSI's Brandi Williams had all the details.More>>
The Aztecs open their season on Saturday at Qualcomm Stadium, but is it still Qualcomm Stadium? Those naming rights expired three months ago.More>>
The Aztecs open their season on Saturday at Qualcomm Stadium, but is it still Qualcomm Stadium? Those naming rights expired three months ago.More>>
A man accused of killing his girlfriend — a mother of two — in the apartment they shared in the Mountain View neighborhood of San Diego pleaded not guilty Wednesday to murder and misdemeanor child endangerment charges.More>>
A man accused of killing his girlfriend — a mother of two — in the apartment they shared in the Mountain View neighborhood of San Diego pleaded not guilty Wednesday to murder and misdemeanor child endangerment charges.More>>
A motorist who refused to yield for a traffic stop Wednesday led deputies on a roughly 20-minute North County pursuit before causing a collision and getting arrested.More>>
A motorist who refused to yield for a traffic stop Wednesday led deputies on a roughly 20-minute North County pursuit before causing a collision and getting arrested.More>>
Oceanside Police announced Wednesday the arrest of a suspect involved in the fatal Oceanside shooting Tuesday night.More>>
Oceanside Police announced Wednesday the arrest of a suspect involved in the fatal Oceanside shooting Tuesday night.More>>
Authorities sought Wednesday to determine if two bodies recovered from a car found partially submerged in Lower Otay Lake are those of a pair of clothing-store workers reported missing last weekend.More>>
Authorities sought Wednesday to determine if two bodies recovered from a car found partially submerged in Lower Otay Lake are those of a pair of clothing-store workers reported missing last weekend.More>>
A man accused of killing his girlfriend — a mother of two — in the apartment they shared in the Mountain View neighborhood of San Diego pleaded not guilty Wednesday to murder and misdemeanor child endangerment charges.More>>
A man accused of killing his girlfriend — a mother of two — in the apartment they shared in the Mountain View neighborhood of San Diego pleaded not guilty Wednesday to murder and misdemeanor child endangerment charges.More>>
City officials released a revised schedule Wednesday of public meetings designed to get input on the search for a new San Diego police chief.More>>
City officials released a revised schedule Wednesday of public meetings designed to get input on the search for a new San Diego police chief.More>>