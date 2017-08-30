New bikeway links Mid-City neighborhoods to Mission Valley

MISSION VALLEY (KUSI) — Touted as an alternative to fighting high-speeding traffic and long, steep hills, bicyclists in San Diego now have a safe, convenient connector between San Diego’s Mid-City neighborhoods and Mission Valley.

The SR 15 Bikeway, as it’s formally called, officially opened today. The bikeway, which is 12 feet wide runs for one mile along northbound State Route 15 to Camino Del Rio South.

The bikeway is a small part of a bigger, more ambitious $200 million regional plan by SANDAG to build 77 miles of new bikeways throughout San Diego County, as far north as Oceanside and as far south as Imperial Beach.

Linda Culp, a SANDAG planner, says the regional plan will focus on key connectors, leaving cities to supplement those efforts, “with services that will connect you even further into the communities or into the business jurisdictions depending on what jurisdiction you’re in.”

Andy Hanshaw, the executive director of the San Diego County Bicycle Coalition says the region needs more bike routes like the SR 15 Bikeway.

“We have to continue to move forward in implementing and building out more of these connected, protected networks in order to encourage more people to not drive so much and take up their bike for transportation and to get around,” Hanshaw said.

Daniela Trujillo, who serves as a bicycle advocate for the Coalition says she likes the concrete barriers that separate the path from traffic on the freeway.

“That definitely increases your safety when you’re using it. You’re not going to have any chances you’re going to be hit by a vehicle when you’re riding,” Trujillo said.

The price tag for the new bikeway was $16 million.

The funding came from state and federal money, and from revenues from the TransNet half-cent sales approved by San Diego County voters and administered by SANDAG.