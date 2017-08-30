Preview: Torrey Pines Falcons vs. Santa Fe Christian Eagles

This Friday, 2 teams will matchup looking for their first win of the early season. The Santa Fe Christian Eagles will make the short drive down the 5 Freeway to take on the Torrey Pines Falcons.

Santa Fe Christian is coming off a week 1 loss in double overtime to Olympian, while Torrey Pines will try to shake off the jet lag after losing to Punahou High School in Hawaii (yes that Punahou… the same school that former President Barrack Obama attended).

The Falcons will be looking to avenge last years loss to SFC and the defense will have stop the running attack favored by Santa Fe Christian. The same could be said for the Eagles as they will try and stop the tricky wing-T offense that Torrey Pines likes to run.

The Eagles are a young team, having lost 24 Seniors this season due to graduation. The defense will be anchored by 3-year starters Demetri Washington (SLOT-DE) and Luke Sanders (TE-DE). Torrey will be led by this weeks Mic’d Up Player, Louie Bickett (TE-LB) and QB Jason Heine. If you can’t make to Torrey Pines Friday night for the game, be sure to tune in to The Prep Pigskin Report on KUSI at 10:30 for highlights of this game and many more from around the county.