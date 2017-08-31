Excessive heat warning extended for second time in San Diego County

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Police were investigating the discovery of a body along San Diego Bay Thursday morning.More>>
Police were investigating the discovery of a body along San Diego Bay Thursday morning.More>>
The stifling heat that settled over San Diego County this week will persist Thursday and last at least into early next week as the weather system causing the high temperatures is now stationary over the western United States, the National Weather Service said.More>>
The stifling heat that settled over San Diego County this week will persist Thursday and last at least into early next week as the weather system causing the high temperatures is now stationary over the western United States, the National Weather Service said.More>>
Target wants to take over an old antique store on the main drag in Ocean Beach, but the people of OB want something else.
KUSI's Dan Plante was LIVE with all the details.More>>
Target wants to take over an old antique store on the main drag in Ocean Beach, but the people of OB want something else.
KUSI's Dan Plante was LIVE with all the details.More>>
A man accused of killing his girlfriend — a mother of two — in the apartment they shared in the Mountain View neighborhood of San Diego pleaded not guilty Wednesday to murder and misdemeanor child endangerment charges.More>>
A man accused of killing his girlfriend — a mother of two — in the apartment they shared in the Mountain View neighborhood of San Diego pleaded not guilty Wednesday to murder and misdemeanor child endangerment charges.More>>
San Diego's swift water rescues teams will not be deployed to Houston to assist in the aftermath of the storm.More>>
San Diego's swift water rescues teams will not be deployed to Houston to assist in the aftermath of the storm.More>>
A man accused of killing his girlfriend — a mother of two — in the apartment they shared in the Mountain View neighborhood of San Diego pleaded not guilty Wednesday to murder and misdemeanor child endangerment charges.More>>
A man accused of killing his girlfriend — a mother of two — in the apartment they shared in the Mountain View neighborhood of San Diego pleaded not guilty Wednesday to murder and misdemeanor child endangerment charges.More>>
Authorities sought Wednesday to determine if two bodies recovered from a car found partially submerged in Lower Otay Lake are those of a pair of clothing-store workers reported missing last weekend.More>>
Authorities sought Wednesday to determine if two bodies recovered from a car found partially submerged in Lower Otay Lake are those of a pair of clothing-store workers reported missing last weekend.More>>
A motorist who refused to yield for a traffic stop Wednesday led deputies on a roughly 20-minute North County pursuit before causing a collision and getting arrested.More>>
A motorist who refused to yield for a traffic stop Wednesday led deputies on a roughly 20-minute North County pursuit before causing a collision and getting arrested.More>>
Oceanside Police announced Wednesday the arrest of a suspect involved in the fatal Oceanside shooting Tuesday night.More>>
Oceanside Police announced Wednesday the arrest of a suspect involved in the fatal Oceanside shooting Tuesday night.More>>
City officials released a revised schedule Wednesday of public meetings designed to get input on the search for a new San Diego police chief.More>>
City officials released a revised schedule Wednesday of public meetings designed to get input on the search for a new San Diego police chief.More>>