Body found floating in San Diego Harbor may have suffered fall - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Body found floating in San Diego Harbor may have suffered fall

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The death of a man found floating in San Diego Bay early Thursday appeared to be accidental, according to police. 

A person who lives aboard a boat anchored in the San Diego Harbor discovered a body floating in the water near North Harbor Drive and Lauren Street, and called 9-1-1 just after 6 a.m., Harbor Police Lt. Mike McLean said

"It appears this was accidental, he may have fallen," McLean said. Investigators believe the man may have suffered a fall on the rocks near the water before falling into the harbor, McLean said. They do not believe he was on a boat before the fall.

Recovery divers were in the harbor a little before 7:30 a.m. retrieving the man's remains, McLean said. He was not identified pending family notification.

A medical examiner was called and, at 8 a.m., continued to collect evidence to determine what led to the man's death. 

 Harbor Police detectives are hoping to speak with anyone who was in the area late last night or early this morning and will be reviewing surveillance footage from the scene in an attempt to figure out what happened and locate potential witnesses, McLean said.

A portion of the walkway along Harbor Drive remained cordoned off as police finished up their investigation, but was expected to open shortly. N. Harbor Drive was open to traffic in both directions

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.