Body found floating in San Diego Harbor may have suffered fall

San Diego Gas & Electric executives plan activated an incentive program Thursday for customers to reduce power consumption amid Southern California's continuing heat wave.More>>
The annual Festival of Sail is scheduled on San Diego Bay Thursday afternoon to kick off a busy Labor Day weekend of activities on the downtown waterfront.More>>
Police were investigating the discovery of a body along San Diego Bay Thursday morning.More>>
The stifling heat that settled over San Diego County this week will persist Thursday and last at least into early next week as the weather system causing the high temperatures is now stationary over the western United States, the National Weather Service said.More>>
The Aztecs open their season on Saturday at Qualcomm Stadium, but is it still Qualcomm Stadium? Those naming rights expired three months ago.More>>
A man accused of killing his girlfriend — a mother of two — in the apartment they shared in the Mountain View neighborhood of San Diego pleaded not guilty Wednesday to murder and misdemeanor child endangerment charges.More>>
Authorities sought Wednesday to determine if two bodies recovered from a car found partially submerged in Lower Otay Lake are those of a pair of clothing-store workers reported missing last weekend.More>>
A motorist who refused to yield for a traffic stop Wednesday led deputies on a roughly 20-minute North County pursuit before causing a collision and getting arrested.More>>
Oceanside Police announced Wednesday the arrest of a suspect involved in the fatal Oceanside shooting Tuesday night.More>>
City officials released a revised schedule Wednesday of public meetings designed to get input on the search for a new San Diego police chief.More>>
