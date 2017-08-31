Two masked men rob 7-Eleven in Otay Mesa at gunpoint

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Two masked men held up a convenience store at gunpoint Thursday morning in Otay Mesa West, police said.

The suspects entered the 7-Eleven store at 3295 Palm Avenue a little before 1:15 a.m., pointed handguns at the clerk and demanded cash, San Diego police officer John Buttle said. The clerk handed over an undisclosed amount of money from the register.

The suspects, whose faces were covered with bandanas, were last seen fleeing south on foot on Picador Boulevard, Buttle said.

Both men were described as roughly 5-foot-6-inch black men between 20 and 30 years old. One was described as weighing about 185 pounds and wearing a red baseball cap, red bandana, white T-shirt and black pants. The second suspect, who took the money from the clerk, was described as 175 pounds and wearing a black baseball cap, white bandana and black-and-white striped sweatshirt.

Robbery detectives responded to the scene and were investigating.