San Diego Urban Search and Rescue Team members continue to assist Hurricane Harvey victims

Firefighters began a block-by-block search of tens of thousands of flooded Houston homes Thursday to look for anyone who might have been left behind in Harvey's fetid floodwaters, and the loss of power at a chemical plant set off explosions that prompted a public health warning.More>>
San Diego Gas & Electric executives plan activated an incentive program Thursday for customers to reduce power consumption amid Southern California's continuing heat wave.More>>
The annual Festival of Sail is scheduled on San Diego Bay Thursday afternoon to kick off a busy Labor Day weekend of activities on the downtown waterfront.More>>
Police were investigating the discovery of a body along San Diego Bay Thursday morning.More>>
The stifling heat that settled over San Diego County this week will persist Thursday and last at least into early next week as the weather system causing the high temperatures is now stationary over the western United States, the National Weather Service said.More>>
The 45 members of the Urban Search and Rescue Team sent from San Diego County to assist victims of Hurricane Harvey were working in the Cy-Fair region of the northwest Houston suburbs Thursday, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.More>>
A 19-year-old man arrested on suspicion of groping four San Diego University students this week also was arrested on the UC Riverside campus earlier this year, police confirmed Thursday.More>>
Two masked men held up a convenience store at gunpoint Thursday morning in Otay Mesa West, police said.More>>
A judge granted a defense motion Thursday to postpone a preliminary hearing until Sept. 22 for Joaquin Albert Castro, a handcuffed domestic violence suspect who escaped from San Diego police headquarters and was later re-arrested in the harbor near the G Street Pier.More>>
A man accused of killing his girlfriend — a mother of two — in the apartment they shared in the Mountain View neighborhood of San Diego pleaded not guilty Wednesday to murder and misdemeanor child endangerment charges.More>>
