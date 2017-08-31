Bicyclist killed after being struck by vehicle on SR-76 in Vista - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Bicyclist killed after being struck by vehicle on SR-76 in Vista

OCEANSIDE (KUSI) — A bicyclist was fatally injured Thursday in a collision with a car on a North County street.

The rider and a Honda sedan collided about 11 a.m. while both were traveling toward the west on state Route 76 near East Vista Way in Oceanside, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

Officers performed CPR on the bicyclist at the scene before medics arrived and airlifted him to a hospital for treatment of serious trauma, where he was late pronounced deceased.

The man's name was not released.

The motorist, identified as Felix Ruizbazan, of Oceanside, was arrested on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant and for driving on a suspended license, the lieutenant said.

Authorities shut down the westbound side of the roadway in the area until further notice to allow investigators to document the scene of the collision.

