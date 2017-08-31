Tribute Pizza in North Park

The woodfire pizzas at Tribute in North Park are custom made in a 91 square-foot Renato oven that gives this family business a special quality.

The oven is right in the center of the kitchen, meaning guests can watch their pizza being cooked right in front of them.

Owner Matt Lyons is a San Diego native with 12 years in the pizza industry.

Lyons spent eight months in Kenya where he helped to develop, train staff, and launch the Nairobi flagship of 360 Degrees Artisan Pizza. It's a similar concept to Tribute, whose mission statement is to "create and recreate the world's best pizzas

At the heart of the menu are his red and white pizzas that include Soppresata with mozzarella, ricotta and honey and the Mushroom Bianca topped with garlic-sauteed mushrooms and three cheeses.