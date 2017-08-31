Escondido police search for suspect who attempted to kidnap 15-year-old Orange Glen HS student

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
With the devastating effects of Harvey still ongoing, what can San Diegans do to help?More>>
Four staff members from the Helen Woodward Animal Center boarded a plane Thursday morning bound for Texas to help rescue stranded animals.More>>
Four out-of-state companies have been selected to come to San Diego to build prototypes of a concrete wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, it was announced Thursday.More>>
Students, teachers and administrators at La Mirada and Symthe Elementary schools were celebrating the opening of their renovated campuses Thursday — complete with improved plumbing after traces of lead were found last year.More>>
In response to the current heat wave in San Diego, the San Diego Unified School District announced Thursday that schools across the county will have a minimum day schedule for Friday, September 1.More>>
The Escondido Union High School District and the Escondido Police Department issued a warning Thursday for a suspect who allegedly attempted to kidnap a 15-year-old female while she was walking to school.More>>
A 19-year-old man arrested on suspicion of groping four San Diego University students this week also was arrested on the UC Riverside campus earlier this year, police confirmed Thursday.More>>
A bicyclist was fatally injured Thursday in a collision with a car on a North County street.More>>
The 45 members of the Urban Search and Rescue Team sent from San Diego County to assist victims of Hurricane Harvey were working in the Cy-Fair region of the northwest Houston suburbs Thursday, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.More>>
The annual Festival of Sail is scheduled on San Diego Bay Thursday afternoon to kick off a busy Labor Day weekend of activities on the downtown waterfront.More>>
