Escondido police search for suspect who attempted to kidnap 15-year-old Orange Glen HS student

ESCONDIDO (KUSI) — The Escondido Union High School District and the Escondido Police Department issued a warning Thursday for a suspect who allegedly attempted to kidnap a 15-year-old female while she was walking to school.

At approximately 7:35 a.m. a student walking to Orange Glen High School in the 600 block of Linwood Street was grabbed by 28-year-old Edgar Gutierrez, a resident of Escondido. 

The student fought off Gutierrez and he fled from the scene.

The student sought help from nearby citizens who followed Gutierrez and provided a photo.

Gutierrez is a Hispanic male adult, heavy set, with bushy hair and a full beard. He was last seen wearing a dark T-shirt with “TH” imprinted on the front and dirty jeans.

EPD Detectives are actively working the investigation and searching for Gutierrez. 

The Escondido Union High School District released the following statement, reminding students to walk in groups. 

"The safety of all students remains our top priority. We want to remind all students to please walk in groups and to be aware of your surroundings at all times. If you have information on this issue, please contact EPD Detective Terese Ruiz at 760.839.4790."

If anyone has information about Gutierrez’s location they are asked to call Detective Therese Ruiz at (760) 839-4790, or leave an anonymous tip at 760-743-TIPS (8477).

