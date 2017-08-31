Healthy Living: Filthy food habits - How dirty are they?

Double dippers listen up: You're responsible for the spread of bacteria. Not all germs are dangerous, but these microscopic critters are everywhere, including our food.

Avoid adding more germs to your food by ending your nasty food habits.

You don't have to be a germaphobe to be concerned about food safety. Researchers at Clemson University set out to see how safe some of our food habits are.

We've all heard the five-second rule, the urban legend that says you can eat food dropped on the floor if you pick it up in under five seconds.

But researchers say there's no safe among of time for food to be on the floor.

If you've swatted away someone's hand as they reach for a double dip, you're helping prevent the spread of germs.

It won't transmit germs, but researchers found high levels of mouth bacteria after the second dip.

Blowing out candles on a cake is a birthday tradition, but consider this gross statistic: Researchers found an increase in bacteria of nearly 14,000 percent.

Oh, and the lemon you ordered with your water? It might be a germ haven.

Researchers found that wet lemons picked up 100 percent of hand bacteria.

But a bit of good news: Sharing popcorn at the movies carries a low risk of bacteria transmission.

So what can you do besides get grossed out?

Most of the bacteria our food comes in contact with is relatively harmless, but be aware of how you, and the people around you, handle the food you eat.

Don't eat around sick people and try to avoid eating off the floor. In other words, if you drop it, don't eat it.