Hurricane Irma strengthening rapidly in Atlantic Ocean, poses threat to Caribbean

While recovery efforts haven’t even begun to scratch the surface of the need in Houston, Hurricane Irma is rapidly intensifying in the Atlantic Ocean.More>>
Today is International Overdose Awareness Day. There's an estimated 190,000 premature deaths from drugs each year in the world and the majority of them involve the use of opioids.
Scott Silverman, CEO of Confidential Recovery, joined KUSI with more on the need for services to help those in need.More>>
Dave Stall: 2017 Jeep Cherokee Overland 4x4More>>
With the devastating effects of Harvey still ongoing, what can San Diegans do to help?More>>
Four staff members from the Helen Woodward Animal Center boarded a plane Thursday morning bound for Texas to help rescue stranded animals.More>>
The Escondido Police Department confirmed that 28-year-old Edgar Gutierrez was located in San Diego and taken into custody.More>>
An adviser to Mayor Kevin Faulconer said Councilman David Alvarez's call Thursday for a declaration of a state of emergency in San Diego due to a shortage of homeless shelters and an associated health crisis is not needed.More>>
A 19-year-old man arrested on suspicion of groping four San Diego University students this week also was arrested on the UC Riverside campus earlier this year, police confirmed Thursday.More>>
A bicyclist was fatally injured Thursday in a collision with a car on a North County street.More>>
The 45 members of the Urban Search and Rescue Team sent from San Diego County to assist victims of Hurricane Harvey were working in the Cy-Fair region of the northwest Houston suburbs Thursday, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.More>>
