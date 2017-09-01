Gov. Jerry Brown in San Diego for employer forum

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Gov. Jerry Brown is expected in San Diego Friday for a forum with employers, law enforcement and state correction officers to discuss the benefits of hiring rehabilitated former inmates who have received job training.

Around 8,000 inmates are trained each year in service, manufacturing and agricultural industries in penal institutions.

The forum is hosted by the California Prison Industry Authority, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, San Diego County Sheriff's Department, California Workforce Development Board and other partners.