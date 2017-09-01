Quickly-growing Border Fire scorches 110 acres in five hours - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Quickly-growing Border Fire scorches 110 acres in five hours

Posted: Updated:

DULZURA (KUSI) — A brush fire that started Friday morning just a few miles north of the Mexican border scorched about 1100 acres in five hours as Cal Fire San Diego crews battled the flames, authorities said.

The blaze, dubbed the Border Fire, started about 4:20 a.m. Friday south of Dulzura near Campo and Maron Valley roads, Cal Fire tweeted. The blaze blackened 20 acres of brush in the first hour, then another 20 acres by 6:20 a.m.

By 9:20 a.m., the blaze had burned a total of 110 acres and firefighters had yet to achieve any containment, the agency said. The fire was spreading at a moderate rate and there was heavy fuel in the area. Wind was not a factor, Cal Fire said. 

