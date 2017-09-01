Quickly-growing Border Fire scorches 110 acres in five hours

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Gov. Jerry Brown is expected in San Diego Friday for a forum with employers, law enforcement and state correction officers to discuss the benefits of hiring rehabilitated former inmates who have received job training.More>>
In response to the current heat wave in San Diego, the San Diego Unified School District announced Thursday that schools across the county will have a minimum day schedule for Friday, September 1.More>>
The "blazing heat" that has stifled San Diego County for a week will continue Friday with temperatures expected to climb even higher, a day after Ramona topped out at 111 degrees to match the highest temperature ever recorded in the city, the National Weather Service said.More>>
You could call it San Diego's dirty little secret, that sex trafficking is not only alive and well here, but also thriving, second only to drug trafficking.
KUSI's John Soderman was LIVE with all the details.More>>
While recovery efforts haven’t even begun to scratch the surface of the need in Houston, Hurricane Irma is rapidly intensifying in the Atlantic Ocean.More>>
A brush fire that started Friday morning just a few miles north of the Mexican border scorched about 50 acres in two hours as Cal Fire San Diego crews battled the flames, authorities said.More>>
The Escondido Police Department confirmed that 28-year-old Edgar Gutierrez was located in San Diego and taken into custody.More>>
An adviser to Mayor Kevin Faulconer said Councilman David Alvarez's call Thursday for a declaration of a state of emergency in San Diego due to a shortage of homeless shelters and an associated health crisis is not needed.More>>
A 19-year-old man arrested on suspicion of groping four San Diego University students this week also was arrested on the UC Riverside campus earlier this year, police confirmed Thursday.More>>
A bicyclist was fatally injured Thursday in a collision with a car on a North County street.More>>
