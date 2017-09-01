Quickly-growing Border Fire scorches 110 acres in five hours

DULZURA (KUSI) — A brush fire that started Friday morning just a few miles north of the Mexican border scorched about 1100 acres in five hours as Cal Fire San Diego crews battled the flames, authorities said.

#BorderFire [update] The fire is now 110 acres and 0% contained. pic.twitter.com/eKxJJijxlZ — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) September 1, 2017

The blaze, dubbed the Border Fire, started about 4:20 a.m. Friday south of Dulzura near Campo and Maron Valley roads, Cal Fire tweeted. The blaze blackened 20 acres of brush in the first hour, then another 20 acres by 6:20 a.m.

By 9:20 a.m., the blaze had burned a total of 110 acres and firefighters had yet to achieve any containment, the agency said. The fire was spreading at a moderate rate and there was heavy fuel in the area. Wind was not a factor, Cal Fire said.