Parents warned of attempted kidnapping near Poway USD elementary school

POWAY (KUSI) — Parents at nearly 40 schools received an alert Friday to an alleged kidnapping attempt of two students while they were walking through a Poway neighborhood.

Two Poway Unified School District (PUSD) students were walking near Painted Rock Elementary in Poway Thursday evening when they were approached by three men in a white van, according to an email sent to parents Friday by Del Sur Elementary Principal Eric Takeshita.

The students said one of the men attempted to grab them near the intersection of Martincoit and Rostrata roads and yelled at them to get inside the van, according to the email. The driver then continued to follow the children before driving away, the email read.

No description of suspects was made available.

Christine Paik, Director of Communication for PUSD, verified the details of the email, which had been sent out to students of all 39 district schools.

As a response to the incident, PUSD asked the San Diego Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) Poway substation to step up patrol in the area surrounding district schools, Paik said. Counselors were also on hand at Painted Rock Elementary for students and parents.

Students were urged to use caution when walking to and from school. Parents were advised to discuss safety tips with their children, including walking together and staying away from hidden areas.

“Please do not think anything is wrong at Del Sur or any other PUSD school at this time,” Takeshita wrote. “We assure you that this is mainly a courtesy message as safety across all Poway campuses is viewed at the highest priority.”

SDSO is actively investigating the incident, Paik said. Anyone with information was asked to call sheriff’s deputies.