Parents warned of attempted kidnapping near Poway USD elementary school

Parents at nearly 40 schools received an alert Friday to the alleged abduction attempt of two students while they were walking through a Poway neighborhood.More>>
Gov. Jerry Brown is expected in San Diego Friday for a forum with employers, law enforcement and state correction officers to discuss the benefits of hiring rehabilitated former inmates who have received job training.More>>
In response to the current heat wave in San Diego, the San Diego Unified School District announced Thursday that schools across the county will have a minimum day schedule for Friday, September 1.More>>
The "blazing heat" that has stifled San Diego County for a week will continue Friday with temperatures expected to climb even higher, a day after Ramona topped out at 111 degrees to match the highest temperature ever recorded in the city, the National Weather Service said.More>>
You could call it San Diego's dirty little secret, that sex trafficking is not only alive and well here, but also thriving, second only to drug trafficking.
KUSI's John Soderman was LIVE with all the details.More>>
A man who was 17 when he was involved in a shootout with a security guard during a botched marijuana dispensary robbery in which one of his cohorts was killed was sentenced today to 65 years to life in state prison.More>>
A brush fire that started Friday morning just a few miles north of the Mexican border scorched about 50 acres in two hours as Cal Fire San Diego crews battled the flames, authorities said.More>>
A suspect driving a stolen SUV led police on a pursuit early Friday morning from Spring Valley to downtown San Diego, where he attempted to ram several patrol cars and an officer who was out of his vehicle, prompting a cop to open fire on the man and crash into the stolen Range Rover to end the chase, police said.More>>
The Escondido Police Department confirmed that 28-year-old Edgar Gutierrez was located in San Diego and taken into custody.More>>
An adviser to Mayor Kevin Faulconer said Councilman David Alvarez's call Thursday for a declaration of a state of emergency in San Diego due to a shortage of homeless shelters and an associated health crisis is not needed.More>>
