Amazon Prime Now delivering alcohol to San Diego members in two hours or less

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Amazon Prime members in San Diego can now get alcohol delivered right to your door in two hours or less.

The companies Prime Now service, which is available in 30 cities, will be delivering beer, wine and spirits in 12 of them. San Diego is among those 12 cities.

Two-hour delivery is free as long as you have a Prime membership, or you can select one-hour delivery for the price of $7.99.

The complete list of cities offering alcohol deliveries is:

Cincinnati, OH

Chicago, IL

Columbus, OH

Los Angeles, CA

Minneapolis, MN

New York City, NY

Phoenix. AZ

Portland, OR

Richmond, VA

San Diego, CA

San Francisco Bay Area

Seattle, WA