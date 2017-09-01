Amazon Prime Now delivering alcohol to San Diego members in two - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Amazon Prime Now delivering alcohol to San Diego members in two hours or less

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Amazon Prime members in San Diego can now get alcohol delivered right to your door in two hours or less.

The companies Prime Now service, which is available in 30 cities, will be delivering beer, wine and spirits in 12 of them. San Diego is among those 12 cities.

Two-hour delivery is free as long as you have a Prime membership, or you can select one-hour delivery for the price of $7.99.

The complete list of cities offering alcohol deliveries is:

Cincinnati, OH
Chicago, IL
Columbus, OH
Los Angeles, CA
Minneapolis, MN
New York City, NY
Phoenix. AZ
Portland, OR
Richmond, VA
San Diego, CA
San Francisco Bay Area
Seattle, WA

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.