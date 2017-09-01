Portable hand-washing stations installed in effort to stem Hepatitis A outbreak among San Diego's homeless

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
With the devastating effects of Harvey still ongoing, what can San Diegans do to help?More>>
Additional portable hand-washing stations were being installed around San Diego Friday in an effort to stem an outbreak of Hepatitis A that has claimed 15 lives and sent more than 260 people to hospitals.More>>
Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial end of summer as kids start to return to school. So, why not take advantage of some of the many events happening across San Diego County this weekend.More>>
Parents at nearly 40 schools received an alert Friday to the alleged abduction attempt of two students while they were walking through a Poway neighborhood.More>>
An adviser to Mayor Kevin Faulconer said Councilman David Alvarez's call Thursday for a declaration of a state of emergency in San Diego due to a shortage of homeless shelters and an associated health crisis is not needed.More>>
Amazon Prime members in San Diego can now get alcohol delivered right to your door in two hours or less.More>>
A man who was 17 when he was involved in a shootout with a security guard during a botched marijuana dispensary robbery in which one of his cohorts was killed was sentenced today to 65 years to life in state prison.More>>
A brush fire that started Friday morning just a few miles north of the Mexican border scorched about 50 acres in two hours as Cal Fire San Diego crews battled the flames, authorities said.More>>
A suspect driving a stolen SUV led police on a pursuit early Friday morning from Spring Valley to downtown San Diego, where he attempted to ram several patrol cars and an officer who was out of his vehicle, prompting a cop to open fire on the man and crash into the stolen Range Rover to end the chase, police said.More>>
