Labor Day weekend events around San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial end of summer as kids start to return to school. So, why not take advantage of some of the many events happening across San Diego County this weekend.

Here are a few:

U.S. Sand Sculpting Challenge

Sept. 1 - Sept. 4

Broadway Pier, 1000 N. Harbor Drive

The four-day event will pit sculptors from around the United States and some foreign countries against each other.

The Bayside Summer Nights Series

Sept. 1 at 7:30 p.m.

Embarcadero Marina Park South, 200 Marina Park Way

The last concert is Friday with the music of Tchaikovsky, with booming cannons, the blazing brass and a fireworks display for three nights. Music by Modest Mussorgsky, Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov and Serge Prokofiev will also be performed by the San Diego Symphony.

Del Mar Races closing weekend

Saturday the races are offering free admission with promo code Del Mar Social 2017.

2017 Beach Polo Cup

Sept. 1 - Sept. 3

Hotel del Coronado, 1500 Orange Ave, Coronado

An elegant weekend of activities are planned including four polo matches, a lavish multi-terraced VIP tent, stylish informal fashion modeling, boutiques selling everything from jewelry to designer clothing to yachts, the Porsche Million Dollar Road Rally (around San Diego) and much more. The 2017 polo player roster features players from the United States, Argentina, Mexico and Switzerland.

Hawaiian Plumeria Festival

Sept. 2 - Sept. 3

Casa del Prado, 1650 El Prado, San Diego

Presented by the Southern California Plumeria Society, the annual Hawaiian Plumeria Festival offers live entertainment, an amazing plumeria flower show, along with one of Southern California's largest and most extensive potted plumeria plant sales. This event is free and open to the public in the Casa del Prado, Balboa Park, San Diego, CA.

Port of San Diego Presents Festival of Sail 2017

Sept 1- Sept. 4

Embaracdero, N Harbor Dr, San Diego

Festival of Sail is the LARGEST Tall Ship festival on the West Coast and is hosted at the Maritime Museum of San Diego, transforming the North Embarcadero over Labor Day weekend into a nautical theme park.

San Diego Latino Film Festival

Aug. 25 - Sept. 7

Media Arts Center San Diego, 2921 El Cajon Blvd.

San Diego Latino Film Festival: Celebrating 21 years, an 11-day juried film/video exhibition of work by/about Latino artists and Latino genre.

House of Blues

Sept. 1 - Sept. 4

1055 5th Ave, San Diego

Summer may be coming to an end, but that only means the fall concert season is about to kick into high gear. To celebrate and thank our fans House of Blues San Diego has decided to waive service fees on over 50 upcoming shows.