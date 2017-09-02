Madison Warhawks 41, Steele Canyon Cougars 10

The Madison Warhawks traveled to Steele Canyon to play the Cougars. Madison started off strong, and never looked back, winning 41-10. The Warhawks were led by #10 Kenan Christon. Christon finished the game with 12 carries for 214 yards and 3 total touchdowns. His highlight of the night was a 61 yard touchdown where he showcased his blazing speed. Another key player for the Warhawk’s, was Sophomore Ke’ontae Springs. He finished the game with 8 carries for 92 yards and 1 touchdown.

The score does not reflect the play by Steele Canyon. The Cougar’s had many highlights of their own. Robert Whitehead intercepted a pass and ran it back to put his team in good field position. Steele Canyon was able to put a drive together, and capped it off on a 10 yard touchdown pass from Thomas Fishburne to Randy Jordan.

Next week Madison will have a home game against Bonita Vista. Steele Canyon will travel to Granite Hills. The Cougars are looking to bounce back and get a win against the Eagles. Keep updated with the Prep Pigskin Report, and stay tuned for Previews of next week’s games. Catch the highlights and much more on the Prep Pigskin Report’s various social media.