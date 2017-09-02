Border Fire continues to burn in Dulzura, 25% contained

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
A wildfire that erupted Friday in San Diego County just north of the U.S.-Mexico border remained at 25 percent containment today.More>>
The "blazing heat" that has stifled San Diego County for a week will continue Friday with temperatures expected to climb even higher, a day after Ramona topped out at 111 degrees to match the highest temperature ever recorded in the city, the National Weather Service said.More>>
Gov. Jerry Brown was in San Diego Friday for a forum with employers, law enforcement and state correction officers to discuss the benefits of hiring rehabilitated former inmates who have received job training.More>>
With the devastating effects of Harvey still ongoing, what can San Diegans do to help?More>>
Four Coronado-based helicopters were sent to Texas Friday to assist with Hurricane Harvey recovery effortsMore>>
An adviser to Mayor Kevin Faulconer said Councilman David Alvarez's call Thursday for a declaration of a state of emergency in San Diego due to a shortage of homeless shelters and an associated health crisis is not needed.More>>
Amazon Prime members in San Diego can now get alcohol delivered right to your door in two hours or less.More>>
A man who was 17 when he was involved in a shootout with a security guard during a botched marijuana dispensary robbery in which one of his cohorts was killed was sentenced today to 65 years to life in state prison.More>>
