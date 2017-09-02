Three arrested at DUI checkpoint in San Marcos - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Three arrested at DUI checkpoint in San Marcos

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Three arrests were made as a result of a DUI checkpoint in San Marcos, sheriff's officials said Saturday.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department conducted the checkpoint from 7:30 p.m. Friday to 2:30 a.m. this morning in the 100 block of W. Mission Road.

All three of the arrests were for driving under the influence of alcohol, according to a sheriff's department press release.

There were also 13 citations issued for various violations including driving without a license, driving on a suspended license or possession of an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.

A total of 544 cars passed through the checkpoint, while 376 of those were screened. Eight drivers were asked to perform sobriety tests out of 34 who were sent to secondary evaluation.

The checkpoint was funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

