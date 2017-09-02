Week 2 Pigskin Idol Journal: Elizabeth Bott, Steele Canyon

PPR really did help me capture one of the most memorable moments of my life. It all started when I got the email two weeks ago that stated the game that I would be announcing and I was thrilled because it was something out of the norm for me. I knew I would have to look over the rosters several times and do some scouting reports on both teams and within the next few days I knew more about both teams than I ever thought I would. The Wednesday before the game I had the opportunity to go to the station and work with Allie, Paul, and Alyssa to write my script. I already knew that Friday was going to be a crazy but awesome roller coaster.

Two days later, there it was, time for me to be live on TV in front of 200,000 people, or at least that's what Paul told me. I arrived to University City at 5:15 and spent some time taking pictures with fans and running over the rosters with coaches. One of my favorite parts about the game was getting to film my tease, I got to take some reps with one of the starters from University City's football team. I felt most in my element at that point, with a football in my hand and a camera filming me. as the game went on I took stats and started writing my script for the studio. At the end of the game, I got to interview the Player of the Game on the field and had so much fun doing it. The hype that the boys were showing on camera was what I was feeling inside!

As I headed back to the station, all I could think about was my script. When we arrived, Travis and Alyssa spent some time editing film while I completed my script on the game’s highlights. and before you know it, it was time for me to go live. As I hopped up on the set, I realized how big of a blessing this was that I got this opportunity. I said my highlights, and in the blink of an eye my interview was over. Everyone was so helpful, from Papa Pig to all of the camera men and women.

Like I said, this was one of my favorite memories in all of high school and one that I will never forget. I feel so blessed and I want to thank KUSI and all of its workers for giving me this great opportunity. PPR, you are the best!