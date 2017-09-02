18 DUI arrests made in San Diego during first 12 hours of Labor - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

18 DUI arrests made in San Diego during first 12 hours of Labor Day weekend

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The California Highway Patrol made 18 DUI arrests in San Diego County in the first 12 hours of the Labor Day weekend, and one fatality was reported, authorities said Saturday.

Arrest numbers were nearly the same as last year, when the CHP made 19 DUI arrests in the county, CHP Officer Mary Bailey said.

The arrests took place between 6 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Saturday.

The fatality occurred when a car overturned on Interstate 8 near McCain Valley Road, Bailey said. The cause was unknown, but it was initially reported to the CHP as the result of a tire blowout, she said.

No traffic deaths occurred in San Diego County during the same period in 2016.

Statewide, there were three fatalities reported overnight, the same number as last year.

There were 293 DUI arrests in CHP jurisdictions last night, down from 305 last year.

